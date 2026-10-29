Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Radiation leak recorded after fire at US nuclear lab

    Other countries
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 08:08
    Radiation leak recorded after fire at US nuclear lab

    A fire accompanied by a radioactive material leak occurred at the Savannah River National Laboratory, part of the US Department of Energy's nuclear complex in South Carolina.

    According to Report, citing WRDW and the complex's administration, there are currently no signs of any impact outside the Savannah River site.

    "The facility is not aware of any consequences beyond the Savannah River site at this time," the information said.

    The cause of the incident has not yet been determined, and additional information is expected later.

    The fire broke out in one of the laboratory's rooms. According to information cited by the television channel, there was an "unfiltered ground-level release of radioactive material," and the fire has since been extinguished.

    A state of emergency was declared at the complex at 17:39 local time (EDT) on Wednesday.

    As a precautionary measure, access to the site was closed, while traffic on nearby railways, waterways and air routes was restricted.

    Nuclear facilities United States of America (USA)
    ABŞ-də nüvə laboratoriyasında yanğın baş verib, radiasiya sızıntısı qeydə alınıb
    Пожар в ядерной лаборатории США привел к радиационному выбросу
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    09:27
    Trefilov: Model principles for cooperation in marketplace sector developed within CIS
    Economy
    09:19
    CBA currency exchange rates (29.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:16
    Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Türkiye on Republic Day
    Foreign policy
    09:10
    CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy opens 61st meeting in Khankandi
    Business
    09:08
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2026)
    Finance
    08:51
    Ushakov reveals timing of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
    Region
    08:44
    Zelenskyy: Netherlands to provide €1.7B aid package to Ukraine
    Other countries
    08:33
    Photo
    Digital technologies' impact on competition discussed in Khankandi
    Business
    08:17
    Bild: Germany's public debt surpasses €2.8 trillion
    Other countries
    All News Feed