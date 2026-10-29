Radiation leak recorded after fire at US nuclear lab

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A fire accompanied by a radioactive material leak occurred at the Savannah River National Laboratory, part of the US Department of Energy's nuclear complex in South Carolina.

According to Report, citing WRDW and the complex's administration, there are currently no signs of any impact outside the Savannah River site.

"The facility is not aware of any consequences beyond the Savannah River site at this time," the information said.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined, and additional information is expected later.

The fire broke out in one of the laboratory's rooms. According to information cited by the television channel, there was an "unfiltered ground-level release of radioactive material," and the fire has since been extinguished.

A state of emergency was declared at the complex at 17:39 local time (EDT) on Wednesday.

As a precautionary measure, access to the site was closed, while traffic on nearby railways, waterways and air routes was restricted.