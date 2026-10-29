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    More than 700 million people in Africa lack access to clean water

    Other countries
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 07:44
    More than 700 million people in Africa lack access to clean water

    A team of experts led by Simon Langan, a senior researcher at the International Water Management Institute, has found that 717 million people in Africa lack access to clean water.

    According to Report, the findings were published in the scientific journal Nature.

    The researchers analyzed data collected by relevant national organizations and agencies in 49 African countries between 2010 and 2020. Using these data, they compiled a detailed map of water demand and consumption across the continent.

    The study found that only 642 million Africans have access to clean piped water, the majority of whom live in major urban areas.

    Further analysis showed that total water demand in Africa increased by 26% over the past decade, rising from 274 cubic kilometers in 2010 to 347 cubic kilometers in 2020 due to population growth and the expansion of industry and agriculture.

    Approximately 65% of this water demand is generated by agriculture, while households and urban infrastructure account for about 17% of total demand.

    Water shortage Africa
    Afrikada 700 milyondan çox insanın təmiz suya çıxışı yoxdur
    Более 700 млн человек в Африке не имеют доступа к чистой воде
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