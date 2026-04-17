In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan's thermal power plants produced 6.991 billion kWh of electricity, according to operational data released by the Ministry of Energy, Report informs.

This represents an increase of 672.7 million kWh, or 10.6%, compared to the same period in 2025.

During the first quarter of this year, hydropower plants generated 510.5 million kWh (down 23.8%), while other sources produced 414.5 million kWh (up 2.3 times).

Wind power stations generated 247.7 million kWh – a 26‑fold increase – while solar plants produced 91.3 million kWh (down 18.8%).

The Solid Waste Incineration Plant generated 75.5 million kWh, 22% more than in January–March 2025.