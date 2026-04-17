Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Overchuk: Necessary to restore momentum in Russia-Azerbaijan trade

    Business
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:54
    Overchuk: Necessary to restore momentum in Russia-Azerbaijan trade

    Today, it is crucial to make every effort to restore lost momentum and put trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan on the desired trajectory, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in Baku, Report informs.

    "Yesterday, during a conversation with Shahin Abdullayevich (Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev - ed.), we noted that the tragic events of almost a year and a half ago (the AZAL plane crash - ed.) slowed our ties. Today, it is crucial to make every effort, and this is primarily the task of representatives of the business community, to restore lost momentum and put trade and economic cooperation on the desired trajectory," Overchuk noted.

    According to him, the parties have been in constant contact throughout this period.

    "We maintained close contact and encouraged everyone to develop our ties. Russia and Azerbaijan are close neighbors. No one should doubt the strength of our relationship: even tragic events are a thing of the past, opening up opportunities for the growth that both our countries deserve," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

    Alexey Overchuk Shahin Mustafayev Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council AZAL plane crash Economic relations
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