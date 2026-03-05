Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on Iranian drone attacks

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    05 March, 2026
    The Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has issued a statement regarding Iran's drone attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Report informs.

    "Today, unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attacks were carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeting the terminal building of the International Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as an area near a school building in the village of Shakarabad," reads the statement.

    She strongly condemns "this deliberate attack targeting civilian objects, which resulted in injuries to civilians," and calls on the international community to express its position on this act of terror.

    "Any attack directed against the safety of the civilian population and infrastructure constitutes a gross violation of international law and international humanitarian law, in particular the norms of the Geneva Conventions. Such acts must not be repeated, as they violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, along with the principles of good neighborliness," Aliyeva stressed.

    "As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to emphasize that the protection of the life and health of civilians is among the fundamental obligations incumbent upon all states. It is essential that this incident be promptly and comprehensively investigated in accordance with the requirements of international law, that the circumstances be clarified, that those responsible be held accountable, and that the necessary measures be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

    Respect for the sovereign rights of states and the protection of the civilian population and civilian objects constitute one of the fundamental commitments of every member state under the United Nations Charter," reads the statement.

    Azərbaycan ombudsmanı İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumunu qınayıb
    Омбудсмен Азербайджана осудила удары иранских дронов по Нахчывану

