Today, one of the highlights in global media has been Iran's drone attack on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Report presents an overview of publications from leading foreign media outlets about this terrorist act committed by Iran.

Special attention in the reports is given to the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, made at the meeting of the country's Security Council.

Leading media outlets drew attention to the statement of the Azerbaijani head of state, who called the launch of an Iranian drone at the Nakhchivan region a "terrorist act." In particular, the British publication The Independent emphasizes that President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of committing an "unprovoked act of terror and aggression" and stated that the army has been instructed to prepare and carry out retaliatory measures.

Another British publication, the Daily Mail, released a piece with the headline: "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of terrorism and threatened retaliatory measures."

President Ilham Aliyev's statements on this topic were published by Iranian Radio Farda and the Russian Vedomosti. Another Russian outlet, Interfax, also quotes the President of Azerbaijan, where he called Iran's attack on Nakhchivan a terrorist act. Another Russian outlet, Meduza, focusing on the incident, publishes President Ilham Aliyev's words that Azerbaijan demands an apology from Iran and that those responsible for this terrorist act be held accountable.

The President of Azerbaijan called the Iranian drone strikes an "act of terror," writes Novaya Gazeta Europe. The publication notes that Azerbaijan has historically been one of Israel's closest allies in the region.

The media outlets also took interest in the president's statement that Baku is ready to take retaliatory measures, and that all forces opposing the country will face Azerbaijan's "Iron Fist." This was the focus of such publications as the Canberra Times and the Russian Izvestia.

The French newspaper Le Monde writes that Azerbaijani military forces have been "given the order to prepare and carry out retaliatory measures" following the Iranian drone strikes. Another French outlet, France 24, wrote that President Ilham Aliyev promised a response to Iran for the terrorist drone strike. French media also actively shared reports from the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) about the incident and the statements of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish outlet Haberler.com writes that the President of Azerbaijan instructed the army to "be ready" for retaliatory steps against Iran.

The Times of Israel, for its part, quotes the President of Azerbaijan, who stated that Iran "will regret" the drone attack on Nakhchivan.

Komsomolskaya Pravda writes that Ilham Aliyev demanded an apology from Tehran for the UAV attack on Nakhchivan.

Reuters notes that four people were injured as a result of the drone attack on Nakhchivan.