Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional security

- 06 March, 2026
- 00:02
Montenegro strongly condemns the attack by Iran on the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan, according to a statement published on the X account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Report informs.
The Montenegrin ministry said such actions pose a serious threat to regional security and stability.
"We stress the urgent need to reduce tensions and return to dialogue. Montenegro stands in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and calls for immediate de-escalation," the ministry added.
