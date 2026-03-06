Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Fitch Ratings: Dollarization, large liquidity surplus holding back interest rate cuts in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:54
    Fitch Ratings: Dollarization, large liquidity surplus holding back interest rate cuts in Azerbaijan

    Fitch Ratings believes that the scope for further interest rate easing in Azerbaijan is likely limited over 2026, Arvind Ramakrishnan, EMEA Sovereign Ratings director at Fitch Ratings, told Report.

    The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on February 4 approved a decision to lower the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.5%. The lower bound of the interest rate corridor was reduced from 5.75% to 5.5%, and the upper bound from 7.75% to 7.5%. The next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be published on April 2.

    "Fitch considers the monetary policy framework in Azerbaijan to be evolving and still somewhat underdeveloped in terms of the effectiveness of policy rate transmission, notably given the structurally large liquidity surplus, and high (albeit reducing) levels of dollarization – as of end-2025, deposit dollarization stood at 36.8%. Fitch expects the effectiveness of transmission to improve over time, given efforts by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan to boost its capacity, such as tweaks to the calculation of the 1-Day AZIR rate," he added.

    Fitch Ratings Arvind Ramakrishnan Azerbaijan interest rate Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    "Fitch": Dollarlaşma və izafi likvidlik Azərbaycanda uçot dərəcəsinin azaldılmasının qarşısını alır
    Fitch: Долларизация и избыток ликвидности сдерживают снижение учетной ставки в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    16:03

    Azerbaijan approves public awareness rules on WMD threats

    Domestic policy
    16:03

    Iran's Pezeshkian: Some countries have begun mediation efforts

    Region
    15:50

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two months

    Finance
    15:48

    Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:40

    Azerbaijan's BTB Bank to be reorganized as non-bank credit institution

    Finance
    15:32

    Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobility

    Domestic policy
    15:30
    Photo

    67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travel

    Infrastructure
    15:25
    Photo

    CBA discusses expanding co-op with IMF's CCAMTAC

    Finance
    All News Feed