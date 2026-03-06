Albania urges citizens to avoid travel to Middle East
Albania has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to the Middle East until further notice.
According to Report"s Balkan bureau, Albania's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said the situation in the region remains uncertain and unstable:
"The Ministry is closely monitoring developments and will continue to regularly inform the public."
