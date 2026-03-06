Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:56
    Albania urges citizens to avoid travel to Middle East

    Albania has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to the Middle East until further notice.

    According to Report"s Balkan bureau, Albania's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said the situation in the region remains uncertain and unstable:

    "The Ministry is closely monitoring developments and will continue to regularly inform the public."

    Albaniya vətəndaşlarını Yaxın Şərqə səfərlərdən çəkinməyə çağırıb
    Албания призвала граждан воздержаться от поездок на Ближний Восток

