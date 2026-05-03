Embassy: Carlon's visit to Karabakh underscores growing US-Azerbaijan cooperation
Foreign policy
- 03 May, 2026
- 09:31
The visit of Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon to Aghdam and Fuzuli confirms the expansion of US-Azerbaijani cooperation, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, Report informs.
"While in Fuzuli, CDA Carlon visited a resettled neighborhood, a DOST Center, and the local secondary school, highlighting the role of infrastructure, education, and social services in rebuilding local communities. Her visit this week to both Aghdam and Fuzuli underscores growing U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation since President Aliyev and Vice President Vance signed the Charter on Strategic Partnership in February, and our shared commitment to advancing peace, stability, and long-term recovery in the South Caucasus region," reads the statement.
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