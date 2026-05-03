Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Embassy: Carlon's visit to Karabakh underscores growing US-Azerbaijan cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 09:31
    Embassy: Carlon's visit to Karabakh underscores growing US-Azerbaijan cooperation

    The visit of Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon to Aghdam and Fuzuli confirms the expansion of US-Azerbaijani cooperation, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, Report informs.

    "While in Fuzuli, CDA Carlon visited a resettled neighborhood, a DOST Center, and the local secondary school, highlighting the role of infrastructure, education, and social services in rebuilding local communities. Her visit this week to both Aghdam and Fuzuli underscores growing U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation since President Aliyev and Vice President Vance signed the Charter on Strategic Partnership in February, and our shared commitment to advancing peace, stability, and long-term recovery in the South Caucasus region," reads the statement.

    Amy Carlon US-Azerbaijan relations
    Səfirlik: Karlonun Ağdam və Füzuliyə səfəri ABŞ-Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığının genişləndiyini təsdiqləyir
    Посольство: Поездка Карлон в Карабах показывает расширение сотрудничества США и Азербайджана

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