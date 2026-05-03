59th annual meeting of ADB board of governors gets underway in Samarkand

The 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has commenced in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Report informs.

The meeting is being held under the theme "Crossroads of Progress: Advancing the Region's Connected Future."

The main events will take place from May 3 to 6.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Finance Minister and member of the ADB Board of Governors, Sahil Babayev.

This year, more than three thousand people will participate in the meeting, including high-ranking government officials, heads of central banks of member countries, representatives of international financial institutions, the private sector, civil society, and the media.

The forum's agenda is centered on three strategic pillars: "Connectivity for Development," "Data for Development," and "Resource Mobilization for Development."

Participants are discussing issues of expanding cooperation in green transformation, digitalization of infrastructure, and food security in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the official program, the main events will be seminars on sustainable capital markets, where ways to strengthen regional financial ties between CAREC and ASEAN countries will be discussed. In addition, a civil forum where ADB's new environmental and social standards will be discussed, as well as a meeting dedicated to public-private partnerships and attracting private investment in infrastructure projects, will be held.

The 58th Annual Meeting was held in Milan (Italy) in May 2025.

The annual meetings of the ADB Board of Governors serve as the main platform for determining the strategic directions of the bank's administrative, financial, and operational activities. This is a unique opportunity for participating countries to strengthen mutual engagement with ADB experts, representatives of NGOs, academic circles, and the private sector for the purpose of addressing global economic challenges.