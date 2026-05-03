US to reduce troops stationed abroad by more than 5,000 — Trump

The US is going to reduce the strength of its troops stationed overseas by much more than 5,000 servicemen to be withdrawn from Germany, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We are going to cut way down. And we are cutting a lot further than 5,000 [servicemen]," the US leader said, commenting on the pullout of 5,000 troops from Germany announced recently by the Pentagon.

The Pentagon previously said that the US would withdraw 5,000 American military personnel from Germany over the next 6-12 months.

Nevertheless, more than 30,000 soldiers will remain in Germany as before - in terms of the number of deployed American military personnel, the country ranks second in the world, trailing only Japan, where approximately 50,000-55,000 US military personnel are stationed.