Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US to reduce troops stationed abroad by more than 5,000 — Trump

    Other countries
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 10:00
    US to reduce troops stationed abroad by more than 5,000 — Trump

    The US is going to reduce the strength of its troops stationed overseas by much more than 5,000 servicemen to be withdrawn from Germany, President Donald Trump told reporters.

    "We are going to cut way down. And we are cutting a lot further than 5,000 [servicemen]," the US leader said, commenting on the pullout of 5,000 troops from Germany announced recently by the Pentagon.

    The Pentagon previously said that the US would withdraw 5,000 American military personnel from Germany over the next 6-12 months.

    Nevertheless, more than 30,000 soldiers will remain in Germany as before - in terms of the number of deployed American military personnel, the country ranks second in the world, trailing only Japan, where approximately 50,000-55,000 US military personnel are stationed.

    Donald Trump US troops Germany
    Tramp Almaniyadan 5 min hərbçinin çıxarılması məsələsini şərh edib
    Трамп прокомментировал вывод 5 тыс. американских военных из ФРГ

    Latest News

    18:00

    ADB to invest over $10B in South Caucasus and Central Asia by 2030

    Infrastructure
    17:57

    WB: Middle Corridor to be critical for linking eastern and western markets

    Infrastructure
    17:41

    Pashinyan meets OSCE secretary general in Yerevan

    Region
    17:25

    Korea Eximbank highlights move toward 'just in case' economy

    Finance
    17:07

    Pickleball players killed in Texas plane crash

    Other countries
    16:59
    Photo

    Baku Marathon 2026 concludes

    Individual sports
    16:36

    ADB launches initiative to build Asia's critical minerals supply chains

    Finance
    16:12

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Poland on Constitution Day

    Foreign policy
    15:56
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival

    Culture
    All News Feed