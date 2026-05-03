Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Airblue launches Baku–Lahore flight

    Infrastructure
    • 03 May, 2026
    • 09:17
    Airblue launches Baku–Lahore flight

    Pakistan's Airblue Airline is launching flights on the Baku–Lahore route, Report informs, citing a statement by the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    The entry of Airblue, one of Pakistan's leading low-cost carriers, into the Azerbaijani market is of great significance for the expansion of air connectivity between Azerbaijan and South Asia.

    Flights on the new route will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays. This provides passengers with more choices in travel planning while making flights between Baku and Lahore more accessible.

    Currently, flights on the Baku–Lahore route are also operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Airblue's joining of this route will foster increased market competition, the expansion of passenger transportation, and a more effective response to growing demand.

    Airblue Heydar Aliyev International Airport Baku Lahore
    Photo
    "Airblue" Bakı–Lahor marşrutu üzrə uçuşlara başlayır
    Airblue запускает рейсы по маршруту Баку - Лахор

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