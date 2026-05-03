Another supply delivered from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan transit – Updated

The next supply from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan has been carried out, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Fertilizer consisting of eight wagons weighing 536 tons was dispatched from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kasik on May 3.

To date, more than 25,000 tons of grain, more than 1,600 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia also continues. To date, more than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

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Eight wagons of fertilizer will be sent to Armenia today in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The wagons are expected to depart from Bilajari station at 12:00 pm.

On April 30, a freight train consisting of seven wagons carrying Russian grain and fertilizer was sent to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia also continues. To date, more than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.