4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats
Finance
- 05 March, 2026
- 13:36
By 2040, artificial intelligence may create approximately 70 billion manats in new added value in the Azerbaijani economy, Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), said at a forum in Baku dedicated to the tax system, Report informs.
He added that artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
"The global economic impact of artificial intelligence is expected to reach $22 trillion by 2040. If a similar calculation were made for Azerbaijan, this would mean the creation of approximately 70 billion manats in new added value," Jafarov noted.
($1=1.7 manats)
