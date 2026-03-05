Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 13:36
    4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats

    By 2040, artificial intelligence may create approximately 70 billion manats in new added value in the Azerbaijani economy, Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), said at a forum in Baku dedicated to the tax system, Report informs.

    He added that artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

    "The global economic impact of artificial intelligence is expected to reach $22 trillion by 2040. If a similar calculation were made for Azerbaijan, this would mean the creation of approximately 70 billion manats in new added value," Jafarov noted.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Fariz Jafarov Artificial inteIligence Azerbaijani economy
    4SİM: 2040-cı ilə qədər süni intellekt 70 milyard manatlıq yeni əlavə dəyər yaradacaq
    4SİM: К 2040 году ИИ создаст новую добавленную стоимость в размере 70 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    13:58

    Armenia's Pashinyan happy as trade with Azerbaijan expands

    Business
    13:53

    Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help

    Region
    13:48

    Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EU

    Region
    13:46
    Photo
    Video

    Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:36

    Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs

    Other countries
    13:36

    4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats

    Finance
    13:36

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry preparing response to Iranian drone attacks

    Military
    13:28

    Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investments

    Economy
    13:26

    Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed