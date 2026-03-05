Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev has made a phone call to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijan MFA, Minister Bayramov emphasized that the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5, accompanied by damage to civilian infrastructure and individuals, are contrary to our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He brought to the attention of the Kazakh side that the Azerbaijani side demanded that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the issue, provide an explanation, apologize, and take the necessary and urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Kazakh minister expressed deep concern over these attacks and stated that he hopes the situation will not escalate further.