    Sweden expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iranian strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 16:18
    The Embassy of Sweden in Baku has condemned the Iranian drone strikes on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    "Following the drone strikes in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Swedish Embassy expresses its full solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected. We condemn these strikes and any actions that threaten Azerbaijan's security. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and further developments," the embassy said in a post on X.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Embassy of Sweden
    İsveç Azərbaycanın təhlükəsizliyini təhdid edən istənilən hərəkətləri pisləyir
    Швеция выразила солидарность с Азербайджаном после ударов Ирана по Нахчывану

