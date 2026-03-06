Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov has made a phone call to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the phone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments.

Concerns were expressed over military escalation, stressing the importance of avoiding steps that could further increase tensions.

Bayramov informed his Belarusian counterpart about the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.