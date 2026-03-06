Bayramov briefs Belarusian FM on Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 17:04
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov has made a phone call to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the phone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments.
Concerns were expressed over military escalation, stressing the importance of avoiding steps that could further increase tensions.
Bayramov informed his Belarusian counterpart about the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.
The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
Latest News
17:26
Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends consular servicesForeign policy
17:22
UAE air defense forces destroys nine Iranian ballistic missilesOther countries
17:21
Baku expresses gratitude for global solidarity after Iran's drone strikesForeign policy
17:06
UK sending more fighter jets to the Middle East, says StarmerOther countries
17:04
Bayramov briefs Belarusian FM on Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
16:50
Photo
Exhibition of Mexican artist Jazzamoart opens in BakuCulture
16:50
Erdogan, Meloni mull situation in Middle EastRegion
16:47
Video
Drone strike near school in Nakhchivan: Teachers describe the incidentIncident
16:38