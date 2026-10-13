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    Ali Asadov chairs meeting on oil refining and petrochemical development

    Energy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 18:14
    Ali Asadov chairs meeting on oil refining and petrochemical development

    The development of Azerbaijan's oil, gas and petrochemical industries, including the modernization of oil refining and petrochemical infrastructure, future development prospects and current economic issues, were discussed in detail at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov today.

    According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf delivered a detailed presentation on the issues on the agenda.

    Members of the Economic Council and other participants invited to the meeting spoke on the matter and presented their proposals.

    Matin Eynullayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, then addressed current issues.

    At the end of the meeting, decisions were adopted and relevant instructions were issued to Azerbaijan Investment Holding, SOCAR and the relevant state bodies.

    Ali Asadov chairs meeting on oil refining and petrochemical development
    Ali Asadov chairs meeting on oil refining and petrochemical development
    Ali Asadov chairs meeting on oil refining and petrochemical development
    Ali Asadov chairs meeting on oil refining and petrochemical development

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf Prime Minister Ali Asadov
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    Обсуждено развитие нефтегазовой и нефтехимической промышленности Азербайджана
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