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    Azerbaijan's agricultural output rises 1.1% in January-September

    AIC
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 18:23
    Azerbaijan's agricultural output rises 1.1% in January-September

    Azerbaijan produced 11.9057 billion manats ($7.00 billion) worth of agricultural products in January-September 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, the figure was 1.1% higher than in the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, livestock production increased by 1.9%, while crop production rose by 0.5%. Crop production accounted for 51% of total agricultural output, while livestock accounted for 49%.

    In January-September, sunflower production increased by 11.6%, grain and legume production by 8.2%, green tea leaf production by 7.1%, fruit and berry production by 5%, cotton production by 4.2%, and fodder crop production by 0.1%.

    Over the first nine months of the year, potato production decreased by 1.1%, tobacco production by 2.1%, melon and gourd production by 3.9%, while grape and vegetable production fell by 5.2%.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 447,400 tons of meat in live weight, 1.9988 million tons of milk, 1.8107 billion eggs, 14,100 tons of wool and 155.8 tons of silkworm cocoons.

    Compared with a year earlier, meat production increased by 3% and egg production by 1.2%. Milk production remained unchanged year-on-year, while wool production declined by 3.4% and silkworm cocoon production by 16.5%.

    The agricultural growth rate, which stood at 2.6% in January-August, slowed to 1.1% by the end of September. Growth in crop production decelerated from 3.1% to 0.5%, while livestock production growth eased from 2% to 1.9%.

    agricultural production Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycanda aqrar sektor 1 %-dən çox artıb
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