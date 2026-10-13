President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature Lao leader's official visit
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 18:10
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A post related to the official visit of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to Azerbaijan has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
Laos Xalq Demokratik Respublikasının Prezidenti Thonqlun Sisulitun Azərbaycana rəsmi səfəri https://t.co/bipIaT0Poi— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 13, 2026
Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Thonqlun Sisulitun Azərbaycana rəsmi səfəri ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликовано видео о визите Тхонглуна Сисулита
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