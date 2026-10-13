Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature Lao leader's official visit

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 18:10
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts feature Lao leader's official visit

    A post related to the official visit of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to Azerbaijan has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Thongloun Sisoulith Ilham Aliyev
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Thonqlun Sisulitun Azərbaycana rəsmi səfəri ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    На страницах президента в соцсетях опубликовано видео о визите Тхонглуна Сисулита
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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