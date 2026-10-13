Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to consider investment projects in Laos

Azerbaijan is ready to consider specific investment projects in Laos in order to bring economic cooperation to the level of the successfully developing political relations between the two countries.

According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remarks in Baku during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Aliyev noted that during the exchange of views, both sides expressed the shared position that "our current trade turnover does not reflect either our potential or our intent."

"Therefore, relevant instructions were given to intensify cooperation in the economic sphere, including efforts to increase trade turnover. I hope that the Laos–Azerbaijan Business Forum to be held in Baku will be an important step in this direction. An exchange of information is planned, and I also informed Mr. President that if the Lao side presents concrete projects to Azerbaijani investors, we can examine these projects with great interest," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"Azerbaijan's investment abroad is expanding year by year. Our financial capacity is taken into account, while the geographical reach of our investments is also broadening. Investments worth billions of dollars demonstrate our capabilities while simultaneously delivering immense benefits to the host country. New jobs are created, and new production sectors are established.

"Therefore, we intend to apply the same approach to our bilateral cooperation, provided that specific projects are presented to us, as I have said."