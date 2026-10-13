Ilham Aliyev proposes scholarships for Lao students in Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has proposed a scholarship program for students from Laos to study at Azerbaijani universities.

According to Report, Aliyev made the remarks in Baku during a joint press statement with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The Azerbaijani president recalled that many students from Laos studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era:

"In Soviet times, more than two thousand Lao students studied in Azerbaijan. I proposed that we restore this tradition. A relevant scholarship mechanism has also been proposed for this purpose, and I am confident that in the coming years we will see more Lao students in Azerbaijan."