Ilham Aliyev proposes scholarships for Lao students in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 18:30
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has proposed a scholarship program for students from Laos to study at Azerbaijani universities.
According to Report, Aliyev made the remarks in Baku during a joint press statement with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.
The Azerbaijani president recalled that many students from Laos studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era:
"In Soviet times, more than two thousand Lao students studied in Azerbaijan. I proposed that we restore this tradition. A relevant scholarship mechanism has also been proposed for this purpose, and I am confident that in the coming years we will see more Lao students in Azerbaijan."
Azərbaycan Laosdan olan tələbələr üçün təqaüd sistemi təklif edib
Азербайджан предложил систему стипендий для студентов из Лаоса
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