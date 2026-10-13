Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev proposes scholarships for Lao students in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 18:30
    Ilham Aliyev proposes scholarships for Lao students in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has proposed a scholarship program for students from Laos to study at Azerbaijani universities.

    According to Report, Aliyev made the remarks in Baku during a joint press statement with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

    The Azerbaijani president recalled that many students from Laos studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era:

    "In Soviet times, more than two thousand Lao students studied in Azerbaijan. I proposed that we restore this tradition. A relevant scholarship mechanism has also been proposed for this purpose, and I am confident that in the coming years we will see more Lao students in Azerbaijan."

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Azərbaycan Laosdan olan tələbələr üçün təqaüd sistemi təklif edib
    Азербайджан предложил систему стипендий для студентов из Лаоса
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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