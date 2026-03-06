Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    IDF says it destroyed Khamenei's underground bunker

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 16:24
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it destroyed an underground military bunker in Tehran belonging to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, according to Report.

    "Earlier, around 50 Israeli Air Force jets, guided by precise IDF intelligence, struck the underground bunker of Ali Khamenei in Tehran," IDF said in a statement.

    The underground bunker was located beneath Khamenei"s residence, which the US and Israel targeted on the first day of the military operation. The IDF said the bunker was used by Khamenei and other senior military officials as a protected command center in case of emergencies.

    "Khamenei was neutralized before he could use the bunker. However, the facility continued to be used by senior members of the Iranian military," the statement added.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Ayatollah Khamenei was killed that morning at his residence, though Iranian authorities only confirmed the information on March 1.

