Erdogan, Meloni mull situation in Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in the Middle East with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Report informs referring to the Turkish leader's press service.

Erdogan noted that Ankara is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Iran and examining the potential implications for the region. He stated that Türkiye is communicating recommendations to interested parties on the need to avoid steps that could undermine stability.

The Turkish president also emphasized the importance of strengthening diplomatic mechanisms. He noted that the ongoing conflict poses risks not only for the region but also for global security.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel. Furthermore, Iranian forces attacked several Middle Eastern countries hosting US bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region have temporarily closed their airspace. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his residence on February 28 as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes.