Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeks

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 23:20
    US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeks

    The US administration expects the ongoing military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran to last approximately four to six weeks.

    White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters that she would not provide a timeline ahead of President Donald Trump, but reiterated that, as the president has previously stated, the objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to be achieved within roughly four to six weeks.

    Caroline Leavitt US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Kerolayn Livitt: İrana qarşı əməliyyat 4-6 həftə davam edə bilər
    США ожидают, что операция против Ирана будет длиться 4-6 недель

    Latest News

    23:39

    Slovak president condemns Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    23:34

    Iranian military claims strike on US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

    Region
    23:20

    US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeks

    Other countries
    23:15

    Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency strongly condemns information provocation

    Media
    23:01

    Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    22:57

    UN expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    22:51

    Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'

    Foreign policy
    22:45

    Željka Cvijanović expresses support for Azerbaijan over Iranian attacks

    Foreign policy
    22:39

    UN signals readiness to aid civilians in Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed