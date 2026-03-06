US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeks
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 23:20
The US administration expects the ongoing military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran to last approximately four to six weeks.
White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters that she would not provide a timeline ahead of President Donald Trump, but reiterated that, as the president has previously stated, the objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to be achieved within roughly four to six weeks.
Latest News
23:39
Slovak president condemns Iranian drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
23:34
Iranian military claims strike on US aircraft carrier USS Abraham LincolnRegion
23:20
US expects military operation against Iran to last 4–6 weeksOther countries
23:15
Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency strongly condemns information provocationMedia
23:01
Azerbaijan sends letter to UN Secretary-General over Iranian drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
22:57
UN expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
22:51
Cvijanović: ‘I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku'Foreign policy
22:45
Željka Cvijanović expresses support for Azerbaijan over Iranian attacksForeign policy
22:39