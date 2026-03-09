Itkonen: EU concerned about rising energy prices, sees no oil or gas shortages

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    09 March, 2026
    Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, spokesperson for the European Commission, said on Monday in Brussels that EU countries have sufficient oil and gas reserves despite supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East, according to Report's European bureau.

    "We are much more concerned about high energy prices than about supply security," Itkonen said, responding to questions about potential shortages of oil and gas in EU countries.

    She noted that EU nations have oil or equivalent reserves sufficient for 90 days, in line with regulatory requirements, and therefore there are no signs of an emergency.

    "Some countries have begun using these reserves, and it is known that the cause was not the Middle East crisis," she added.

    Itkonen also confirmed that G7 countries will discuss the potential use of strategic reserves during their March 9 meeting.

    İtkonen: Aİ enerji daşıyıcılarının bahalaşmasından narahatdır, neft və qaz defisiti riski görmür
    Итконен: ЕС обеспокоен ростом цен на энергоносители, не видит риска дефицита нефти и газа

