    Slovak deputy foreign minister expresses full solidarity with Azerbaijan

    • 06 March, 2026
    • 23:58
    Slovak deputy foreign minister expresses full solidarity with Azerbaijan

    Marek Eštok, Slovakia's Deputy Foreign Minister for EU Affairs, has expressed full solidarity with Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to Report.

    "I am deeply shocked by the attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which have affected the civilian population. In light of my political consultations in Baku in June, I express my full solidarity with Azerbaijan & reaffirm my support for peace and security in the region," he said in a post on X.

    Slovakiyanın Aİ məsələləri üzrə dövlət katibi: Azərbaycanla tam həmrəyliyimi ifadə edirəm
    Госсекретарь Словакии по вопросам ЕС выразил солидарность с Азербайджаном

