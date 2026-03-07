Iranian ambassador says Azerbaijani MFA informed him about drone attack on Nakhchivan

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    07 March, 2026
    The Iranian ambassador to Baku has said that Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry informed him of a drone strike on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.

    In an interview with Baku TV, Ambassador Mojtaba Damirchilou said he immediately contacted Iran's Foreign Ministry after receiving the information.

    He added that the attack has not been officially acknowledged by Iranian authorities.

    "There are many suspicious aspects. Yesterday evening, our foreign ministers - Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and Abbas Araghchi of Iran - held a phone call to clarify these points," Damirchilou said.

