    Slovak president condemns Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 23:39
    Slovak president condemns Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Mr. President,

    On behalf of the Slovak Republic and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere solidarity in connection with the attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which endangered the civilian population.

    We strongly condemn this attack. Such conduct is unacceptable, constitutes a violation of international law, and dangerously increases the risk of further escalation.

    The Slovak Republic supports all efforts aimed at de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of the situation.

    At the same time, allow me to express my sincere gratitude for the assistance and hospitality that your authorities extended to our diplomats evacuated from Tehran. We highly appreciate the support that your authorities provided in this difficult situation.

    Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration."

