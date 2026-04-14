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    EU grants strategic status to Black Sea submarine cable

    Energy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 22:08
    EU grants strategic status to Black Sea submarine cable

    The European Parliament and the Council of Europe have approved the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, granting it the status of a Project of Mutual Interest (PMI), a designation that unlocks access to EU funding and streamlined regulatory procedures, Report informs via Georgia Today.

    Based on the decision published in the EU's official journal, the PMI status allows the project to benefit from accelerated permitting processes and financial support mechanisms aimed at strengthening cross-border energy connectivity across Europe.

    The initiative is considered a key component of efforts to enhance energy security and diversify supply routes between Europe and the South Caucasus. It is expected to facilitate the export of renewable electricity generated in the region - particularly from Georgia - to European markets via the Black Sea.

    The PMI designation was granted as part of a broader package approved by the European Commission, which included 235 cross-border energy projects aimed at improving interconnectivity, reducing dependency on single suppliers and accelerating the transition to cleaner energy sources.

    The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project envisions constructing a digital and high-voltage underwater transmission link between Anaklia, Georgia and Constanta, Romania. The plan includes a 1,155-kilometer line (1,115 km underwater and 40 km onshore) with a capacity of 1,300 MW.

    The Black Sea cable has been highlighted in recent years as a strategic project linking the South Caucasus more closely with the European Union's energy system, while also supporting the bloc's long-term climate and energy goals.

    Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable energy sector
    Avropa İttifaqı "Black Sea Energy"yə "qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran layihə" statusu verib
    ЕС опубликовал регламент с включением Black Sea Energy в список PMI

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