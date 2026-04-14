Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran thanks Azerbaijanis for showing solidarity

    Region
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 21:28
    Iran thanks Azerbaijanis for showing solidarity

    Iran has thanked Azerbaijani people for their solidarity, according to a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

    Baghaei said in a post on X that Iran appreciated the support shown by Azerbaijanis.

    "The unprecedented solidarity shown by Muslim nations and conscientious, justice-seeking people across the region and around the world in support of the heroic resistance of the Iranian nation against brutal US-Israeli aggression is deeply appreciated," Baghaei said.

    "Iranians will forever remember the presence of millions of demonstrators who took to the streets and public squares across the globe especially in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Türkiye, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Palestine, and several African countries, as well as in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Cuba, Japan, France, UK, Brazil, and even within the United States itself - expressing their solidarity and support for Iran's epic defense against the illegal US-Israeli war on the Iranian nation and its great civilization."

    Esmail Baghaei
    Bəqai: İranlılar Azərbaycanın dəstəyini xatırlayacaqlar
    Багаи: Иранцы не забудут поддержку со стороны Азербайджана

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