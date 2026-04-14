Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss Iran–US talks in phone call

    Region
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 21:33
    Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss Iran–US talks in phone call

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    The officials discussed the latest developments in the negotiation process between Iranian and US delegations, according to the report.

    Abbas Araghchi Hakan Fidan
    Hakan Fidan ilə Abbas Əraqçi İran-ABŞ danışıqlarını müzakirə ediblər
    Фидан и Арагчи обсудили переговоры между США и Ираном

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