Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss Iran–US talks in phone call
Region
- 14 April, 2026
- 21:33
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Report informs via TRT Haber.
The officials discussed the latest developments in the negotiation process between Iranian and US delegations, according to the report.
Latest News
12:44
Oil transit via BTC pipeline drops by 10% in 1Q2026Energy
12:36
Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22Foreign policy
12:31
Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026Industry
12:22
Photo
Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platformFinance
12:01
Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEWForeign policy
12:00
Photo
Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet MuseumCultural policy
11:51
Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologiesReligion
11:43
Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulationReligion
11:30
Photo