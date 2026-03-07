Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    The Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilou is giving an interview to Baku TV regarding the recent drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    According to Report, the live broadcast features questions from journalist Turan Ibrahimov to the Iranian diplomat about the drone strikes carried out by the Islamic Republic on Nakhchivan, as well as the ambassador's responses.

    According to Report, during the interview, journalist Turan Ibrahimov asked questions to the Iranian diplomat about the recent drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The full interview is scheduled to be broadcast at 00:00 and can be viewed here.

    İranın Azərbaycandakı səfiri Naxçıvana dron hücumu ilə bağlı "Baku TV"yə müsahibə verib
    Посол Ирана в Азербайджане дал интервью Baku TV в связи с атакой дронов на Нахчыван

