Drone strike near school in Nakhchivan: Teachers describe the incident

On March 5, drone strikes launched from the territory of Iran hit Nakhchivan, causing an explosion near a school in the village of Shakarabad. Teachers and students at the school experienced intense panic.

Report journalists visited the school and spoke with teachers about the incident.

Math teacher Leyla Hasanova said that around 11:30 a.m., during lessons, there was a loud blast. Because the school is located near the airport, it became clear that the strike had hit its territory. Students were immediately taken to the schoolyard. About seven or eight minutes later, while the evacuation was still underway, a second explosion occurred closer to the school. Despite the stress, the safety of the students was ensured, and classes resumed as usual the following day.

English teacher Aytakin Babayeva said that initially it was unclear what had happened, but flames and smoke became visible from the direction of the airport. The second blast during the evacuation caused further panic. Afterward, the children were handed over to their parents, and psychological support was provided to the students.

One drone fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near the school in Shakarabad. Four civilians were injured in the airport strike.