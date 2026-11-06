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    Duncan Norman: London aims to deepen co-op with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 17:38
    Duncan Norman: London aims to deepen co-op with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman has shared a video following his first visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Nakhchivan plays a truly important role in the region. It has real potential as a transport and logistics hub, including within the Middle Corridor, as well as a link in future green energy routes between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe. As the region moves toward a more peaceful and interconnected future, these opportunities gain even greater significance. The UK wants to be a part of this future," the diplomat wrote on X.

    According to him, British expertise is already contributing to the development of the region. In particular, the Chapman Taylor company is developing a 20-year strategic master plan for the development of Nakhchivan.

    Norman emphasized that the UK is interested in the further development of cooperation with the region, including in the areas of urban planning, infrastructure, transport interconnectivity, and clean energy.

    The ambassador also thanked the residents of Nakhchivan for their hospitality and expressed hope for the further strengthening of the UK's relations with the region.

    Duncan Norman Azerbaijan-UK relations Middle Corridor Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Dunkan Norman: London Naxçıvanla əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirməyi hədəfləyir
    Данкан Норман: Лондон нацелен на углубление сотрудничества с НАР
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