AzerGold organized a series of events on the occasion of Victory Day

On the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, AzerGold CJSC organized a series of events involving family members of martyrs, aimed at celebrating the historic Victory achieved in the Patriotic War and commemorating the dear memory of Azerbaijan's heroes.

Within the framework of the events, with the support of the Dashkasan District Executive Authority, Azergold arranged a two-day trip program to the capital Baku for family members of martyrs registered in the district.

During the trip, family members of martyrs, together with the management and staff of AzerGold CJSC, visited the Victory Museum. Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, met with the families of fallen service members. At the meeting, the importance of the attention and care shown to families of martyrs at the state level was discussed. It was stated that perpetuating the memory of Azerbaijan's heroes who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Motherland, strengthening the social protection and raising the welfare of their families are among the priority directions of state policy. It was emphasized that showing attention and care to families of martyrs is the moral duty of every member of society, and the importance of initiatives implemented in this direction was noted.

At the Victory Museum, the guests became acquainted with exhibitions dedicated to the ancient history of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, the historical roots of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the 44-day Patriotic War, the "Iron Fist" operation, and the Glorious Victory. Materials reflecting the liberation of Shusha, the chronicle of heroism, the restoration of Azerbaijan's state sovereignty on September 20, 2023, as well as the revival and construction processes carried out in the liberated territories, were brought to the attention of the guests.

Within the framework of the two-day program, the guests also visited the Military Trophy Park, which is one of the symbols of the historic Victory won by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Members of the families of martyrs closely familiarized themselves with the exhibitions reflecting the examples of heroism shown by the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War, and obtained detailed information about the battles fought in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, military equipment and exhibits seized as trophies from the enemy.

Within the framework of the trip program, the screening of the feature film "44", produced with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, the Cinema Agency, and the Baku Media Center, was also organized for families of fallen service members at the Nizami Cinema Center.

Support for the families of martyrs and war participants is one of the priority directions of the corporate social responsibility policy of AzerGold CJSC. The company continuously implements various projects and initiatives, including meetings, aimed at improving social welfare, expanding employment opportunities, and providing moral support to persons from this category.

Currently, a total of 350 members of families of martyrs and war participants work at AzerGold CJSC, its subsidiaries, and long-term contractor companies. In addition, they are the main participants in the educational, vocational training, and social support projects implemented by the Company.

By ensuring the continuity of attention and care for the families of martyrs and war participants, AzerGold CJSC aims to continue contributing to the improvement of their social welfare, the expansion of employment opportunities, and their integration into society.