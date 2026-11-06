Ilham Aliyev: During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist

During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district, according to Report.

"This Victory will remain in our hearts forever, and our people and future generations will always take pride in it. We restored justice, reclaimed our dignity, and secured our rights through the blood shed on the battlefield. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Their cherished memory will live on in our hearts forever. I am confident that their loved ones know that their blood was not shed in vain. We avenged them on the battlefield, and today, the greatest tribute to their cherished memory is the remarkable revival of Garabagh and East Zangezur," the head of state said.