Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev: During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 18:12
    Ilham Aliyev: During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist

    During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united as one fist, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district, according to Report.

    "This Victory will remain in our hearts forever, and our people and future generations will always take pride in it. We restored justice, reclaimed our dignity, and secured our rights through the blood shed on the battlefield. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Their cherished memory will live on in our hearts forever. I am confident that their loved ones know that their blood was not shed in vain. We avenged them on the battlefield, and today, the greatest tribute to their cherished memory is the remarkable revival of Garabagh and East Zangezur," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War) Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan xalqı 44 günlük Vətən müharibəsi zamanı bir yumruq kimi birləşmişdi
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджанский народ во время 44-дневной войны объединился в единый кулак
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    23:57
    Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets escort two passenger planes following bomb threats
    Other countries
    23:49
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye will continue to defend rights and interests of Northern Cyprus
    Region
    23:25
    Donald Trump appoints Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff
    Other countries
    23:21
    Unknowns attempt to set French school on fire during classes
    Other countries
    22:59
    Photo
    SOCAR and Honeywell Technologies sign Global Framework Agreement
    Energy
    22:38
    FT: Europe threatened with new wave of attacks on transport
    Other countries
    22:34
    Photo
    Official reception to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Serbia
    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Tahir Taghizada: Azerbaijan strengthens its role as connectivity hub between Europe and Asia
    Foreign policy
    21:38
    Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum address President Ilham Aliyev
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed