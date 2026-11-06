President: In just six years, we have enabled nearly 100,000 people to return to Garabagh and East Zangezur

"For 30 years, the Armenians laid waste to these lands, leaving not a single stone unturned. Yet, in just six years, we have enabled nearly 100,000 people to return to Garabagh and East Zangezur, providing them with the best possible living conditions," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the residents who had relocated to Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district and Soltanli village in Jabrayil district, according to Report.

"We achieved Victory in the war. Today, living in peace, our people are building and creating," the head of state said.