Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan wins third straight world tumbling team title

    Individual sports
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 17:56
    Azerbaijan wins third straight world tumbling team title

    Azerbaijan won its third straight world team tumbling title at the trampoline gymnastics and tumbling world championships in Nanjing, China, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.

    The Azerbaijani team of Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and Aleksey Karatashov scored 25 points, finishing one point ahead of Denmark to take gold.

    Azerbaijan wins third straight world tumbling team title
    Azerbaijan wins third straight world tumbling team title
    Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın tamblinq millisi ardıcıl üçüncü dəfə dünya çempionu olub
    Photo
    Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали золото на чемпионате мира в Нанкине
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    44 filmi

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