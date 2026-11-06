Azerbaijan wins third straight world tumbling team title
Individual sports
- 06 November, 2026
- 17:56
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Azerbaijan won its third straight world team tumbling title at the trampoline gymnastics and tumbling world championships in Nanjing, China, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.
The Azerbaijani team of Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and Aleksey Karatashov scored 25 points, finishing one point ahead of Denmark to take gold.
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