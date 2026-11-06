Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 17:19
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day

    A festive concert titled "The Spirit of Azerbaijan" in honor of November 8, Victory Day, has been held in Brussels, the European bureau said, Report informs.

    The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU jointly with the country's mission to NATO.

    Among the invitees were representatives of the state and political circles of Belgium, international organizations, the North Atlantic Alliance, the diplomatic corps accredited in Brussels, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

    At the opening, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Mammad Ahmadzada and Head of the Mission to NATO Jafar Huseynzada delivered speeches.

    The diplomats spoke about the historical significance of the Victory and the glorious path of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev - from the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 to the anti-terrorist measures in September 2023.

    During the speeches, the decisive role of President Ilham Aliyev in the full restoration of the territorial integrity and state sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as in achieving landmark successes in both military and diplomatic directions, was particularly emphasized.

    The diplomats also noted the head of state's initiatives to promote a peace agenda in the post-conflict period and ensure long-term peace and stability in the region. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan first achieved victory on the battlefield, and now consistently takes steps toward establishing sustainable peace in the region.

    It was noted that the peace agenda proposed by Baku creates the basis for the formation of a new political stage in the South Caucasus. The speakers also outlined the necessary conditions for achieving lasting peace and the prospects it opens up for the further development of the region.

    The musical program, presented by the Fikret Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble, included mugham, folk songs, and traditional Azerbaijani dances. At the end of the concert, the artists jointly performed the song "Ey Veten" (Homeland).

    The visual accompaniment of the program included footage from Shusha, Baku, and the liberated territories, including those dedicated to the restoration works in Garabagh.

    The concert became part of the events dedicated to the anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war of 2020.

    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Spirit of Azerbaijan concert held in Brussels for Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Mammad Ahmadzada Jafar Huseynzada November 8 – Victory Day 44-day Patriotic War (Second Garabagh War) European Union North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Concert
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