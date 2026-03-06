IDF issues warning to Iranians in industrial zone south of Tehran ahead of strikes

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning to Iranians living near an industrial zone in the city of Qom (south of Tehran), ahead of planned airstrikes, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"Urgent warning to all individuals present in the Shahkuhiyeh industrial area. In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area, as it has in recent days across Iran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime," says the IDF's Persian-language spokesman Kamal Penhasi in a statement.