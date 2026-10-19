Mass protest held against woman with Israeli, Turkish citizenship in Istanbul
Region
- 19 October, 2026
- 15:55
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A mass protest was held against Claudia Medina, who holds both Turkish and Israeli citizenship, at a shopping mall in Istanbul, Report informs via Turkish media outlets.
Protesters chanted slogans such as "We do not want Zionists in our country" and "Go back."
Medina was escorted out of the building by security personnel and guards.
Amid the protests, the shopping mall in Istanbul's Sariyer district where the incident occurred was evacuated.
According to claims cited in the reports, protesters accuse Medina of bringing individuals who served in the Israeli military to Türkiye as part of health tourism programs and providing them with various services.
https://t.co/CKlp3440Hn— Elvin Ahmad (@ElvinAhmad2) October 19, 2026
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