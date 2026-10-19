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    Kazakhstan's NSC thwarts plot to organize mass protests by oil workers

    Region
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 15:54
    Kazakhstan's NSC thwarts plot to organize mass protests by oil workers

    The activities of an alleged criminal group suspected of attempting to organize mass protests by oil and gas sector workers have been thwarted in Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region, the National Security Committee (NSC) said.

    The operation was carried out jointly with the Interior Ministry, the Kazakhstan bureau of Report said, citing the NSC department for the Mangystau Region.

    According to the agency, the group members acted in collusion with the management of a contracting company. They allegedly attempted to incite the company's employees to stage mass protests in order to secure additional funding from the customer, Ozenmunaigas JSC.

    The department said the security forces' actions helped prevent possible civilian casualties, riots and looting.

    The statement did not specify the number of detainees or the procedural decisions taken in the case.

    Kazakhstan Mangistau protests
    КНБ Казахстана пресек организацию массовых протестов нефтяников
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