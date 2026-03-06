Exhibition of Mexican artist Jazzamoart opens in Baku

An exhibition of Mexican artist Jazzamoart has opened at the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture.

According to Report, the event was organized by the Embassy of Mexico in Baku.

At the opening ceremony, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, noted that Jazzamoart is one of the prominent painters from Guanajuato.

"It is a great honor for me to present a second artist from Guanajuato in Azerbaijan, the first being Diego Rivera. Jazzamoart is a painter with a vast collection of works inspired by music. This exhibition presents only a small part of his creativity. Being in this museum is a great honor for me," the ambassador said.

Head of the Azerbaijan-Mexico Interparliamentary Working Group, Jala Aliyeva, recalled the recent visit of Azerbaijani MPs to Mexico and expressed admiration for the country's beauty and culture.

"Culture is both history and the future. Mexico, like Azerbaijan, is a country with a rich ancient history. People in both countries are kind, hospitable, and open, and we share many common points. Beyond diplomacy and economic ties, culture must take a central place. I want to emphasize once again: culture, with its history and future, unites nations," Aliyeva stated.

Jazzamoart is a Mexican artist working on interdisciplinary projects that combine music and painting. His expressionist works have been exhibited in more than 500 shows worldwide, including at the Queen Sofia Museum in Madrid, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Bronx Museum in New York, the National Art Museum of China at the Beijing Biennale, and the