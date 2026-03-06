Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French President's personal envoy for Lebanon, described Israel's military actions in Lebanon as "disproportionate" after Israeli Air Force strikes overnight on southern districts of Beirut.

    According to Report, he made the statement in an interview with TF1 television.

    Le Drian, who previously served as Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans of France, said such attacks could "unite the Shia community" amid efforts by the Lebanese army to disarm Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group.

    He added that by striking Israel last week and thereby joining the war on Iran's side, Hezbollah was effectively acting in Iran's favor.

    Fransa İsrailin Livandakı hərbi fəaliyyətini tənqid edib
    Во Франции заявили о несоразмерности ударов Израиля по "Хезболлах"

