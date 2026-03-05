Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    France's ambassador to Azerbaijan denounces Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 17:34
    France's ambassador to Azerbaijan denounces Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    The drone attacks carried out by Iran against Nakhchivan this afternoon are an unacceptable step against Azerbaijan's security and territorial integrity, France's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sophie Lagoutte said on X, Report informs.

    The diplomat noted that she strongly condemns this act that disrupts regional stability and violates international law:

    "My thoughts and solidarity are with the population affected by this incident, especially with the four people who have unfortunately been injured. I wish them a speedy recovery."

    Sophie Lagoutte France Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Fransanın səfiri: İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu Azərbaycanın ərazi bütövlüyünə qarşı qəbuledilməz addımdır
    Софи Лагут: Атаки Ирана - неприемлемый шаг против территориальной целостности Азербайджана

    Latest News

    18:25

    Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable'

    Foreign policy
    18:18
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, OECD mull current cooperation and future partnership prospects

    Economy
    18:05

    Moldova's foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    Kazakh Foreign Minister expresses deep concern over Iran's attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Lebanon decides to end its visa-free regime for Iranian citizens

    Other countries
    17:47

    MFA: Türkiye condemns Iran's drone attack, reaffirms support for Azerbaijan

    Region
    17:34

    France's ambassador to Azerbaijan denounces Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    17:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss investments in AI data centers

    ICT
    17:25

    GUAM Secretariat condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed