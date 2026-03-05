The drone attacks carried out by Iran against Nakhchivan this afternoon are an unacceptable step against Azerbaijan's security and territorial integrity, France's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sophie Lagoutte said on X, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that she strongly condemns this act that disrupts regional stability and violates international law:

"My thoughts and solidarity are with the population affected by this incident, especially with the four people who have unfortunately been injured. I wish them a speedy recovery."