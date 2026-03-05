Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    GUAM Secretariat condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 17:25
    GUAM Secretariat condemns Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    The GUAM Secretariat has strongly condemned the indiscriminate attacks by Iranian combat drones on civilian infrastructure and facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "The Permanent International Secretariat of the ODEDGUAM strongly condemns indiscriminate attacks by Iranian military drones on the civilian infrastructure and objects on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We express our sympathy and solidarity with the people and the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We reaffirm our strong adherence and commitment to the norms and principles of international law and stay united against any threats and challenges to the safety, security, and territorial integrity and sovereignty of the GUAM Member States," the Secretariat wrote on X.

    GUAM Secretariat Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Iranian drones
    GUAM İran dronlarının Naxçıvana hücumlarını pisləyib
    Секретариат ГУАМ осудил атаки иранских дронов на Нахчыван

