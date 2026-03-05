Azerbaijan, OECD mull current cooperation and future partnership prospects

The current state of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and future development prospects have been discussed, Report informs.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli and William Tompson, Head of the Eurasia Division of the OECD's Global Relations Secretariat.

During the meeting, the possibilities of expanding the partnership between Azerbaijan and the OECD in new areas of activity were reviewed. In particular, the importance of joint initiatives in the areas of economic reforms, investment climate, sustainable development, and strengthening institutional capacity was emphasized.