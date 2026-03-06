The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sharply condemned Iranian drone strikes on the territory of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE regards these hostile actions as a dangerous escalation, a gross violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

"This is a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and increases tensions in the region," the Foreign Ministry statement reads.

On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone conversation with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, condemned Iran's attack on the territory of Azerbaijan.

On March 5, drones launched from Iranian territory attacked several facilities in the territory of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan. One of the drones struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while the second landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilu was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Azerbaijan stated that it reserves the right to a retaliatory strike.